Do you know what a "water watcher" is at a swimming pool?

In the hot summer months, there's no better way to cool down than in a swimming pool.

But, it's important to remember safety at all times.

Budah talked with Dr. Dustin Monroe, the Director of Children's Services for MountainStar, for some safety tips.

He said every year about two dozen people drown in the state of Utah. And, for every death, there's four or five near drownings.

Dr. Monroe says never leave a young child unsupervised in or around water, even for a moment, and never allow children to swim without adult supervision.

Always designate a responsible adult to serve as a "water watcher" -- a supervisor whose sole responsibility is to constantly observe children in or near the water. Water watchers should not be distracted with a phone, eating, or reading.

Drownings can happen very quickly. Dr. Monroe says in just ten seconds a child can slip under the water. After two minutes they could lose consciousness and after seven minutes there could be permanent brain damage.

Dr. Monroe also stressed the importance of adults being prepared for emergencies, and to know CPR.

You can learn more by visiting mountainstarchildrens.com.