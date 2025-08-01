Do you love KPOP? You have to make a stop at Kaeguli KPOP Shop

Kaeguli KPOP Shop is the newest KPOP store in Utah and offers a wide selection of albums and merchandise.

KPOP is Korean music made popular by groups such as BTS, Twice, Blackpink, Stray Kids, Seventeen and Ateez.

Shop owners Neisha an Rich Sykes say their daughter took them to a Stray Kids concert a few years ago and they were hooked.

Since then they've been to many more concerts in the U.S. and Korea.

They explained that each KPOP group releases several versions of each album, each one with different inclusions such as photo cards, posters, photobooks, and key rings, so fans want to collect each version and type of inclusion, similar to how people collect baseball or Pokemon cards.

Albums can also include CDs of the songs or QR codes for music downloads.

Om addition to albums and other band merchandise, Kaeguli offers Korean stationery and gift items.

They also have features like an unboxing table, life-size cardboard cutouts of KPOP stars, and gathering areas.

You can find more at kaeguli-KPOPshop.com.