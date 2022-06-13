Do you love popcorn? Here's a new recipe with a kick!

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Honey-Sriracha Popcorn

Ingredients



½ c. uncooked popcorn kernels

1 tbsp. canola oil

1 ½ sticks butter

¾ c. honey

2 tbsp. Sriracha hot sauce

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. vanilla extract

¼ tsp. baking soda

Directions

1. Line 2 sheet pans with parchment paper. Preheat your oven to 250.

2. Add the oil to a lg. pot over medium heat. Add a couple of kernels to the pot. Once they pop, add the rest of the kernels to the pot and shake to coat them with the oil. Cover the pot shaking every few seconds until the kernels start to pop. Keep shaking until the popping slows. Immediately transfer the popcorn to a lg. heat safe bowl.

3. Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring until it's melted. Add the honey and bring to a boil. Cook for 4 minutes, stirring every few seconds with a wooden spoon.

4. Remove the pan from the heat and add the Sriracha, vanilla, salt, and baking soda. You can add a little more Sriracha if you like it extra spicy. Stir until it is combined. It will foam up a little, but this is normal.

5. Pour the mixture over the popcorn and stir until evenly incorporated. Divide the popcorn between the sheet pans and place in the oven to bake 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes.

6. Remove from the oven and let it cool 5-10 minutes. It is now ready for devouring. Enjoy!

