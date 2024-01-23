Do you prefer chicken or seafood? We have both in this week's Tasty Tuesday

Tasty Tuesdays are a segment we look forward to each and every week.

Chase from Salt Lake Foodie is sharing a brand new restaurant in Riverton and a seafood restaurant in Salt Lake City he's never tried.

Seafood Bucket – Salt Lake City

Chase's favorite is the Cajun Boil Lobster, Crab, Crawfish, and Shrimp.

You can order your own seafood bag with sauce or order for the entire table and have everyone share.

They have a large selection of Cajun Sauces.

Houston TX Hot Chicken - Riverton

Chase loves the Cheesy Chicken Sandwich and the Waffle Shake. He loves starting with the waffle shake and dipping his chicken tenders into it!

Follow Chase's on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".