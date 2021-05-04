Do you want to be a hero? Ameritech is the place to start a career in nursing!

Budah stopped by Ameritech's 15,000 square foot state-of-the-industry simulation lab. It's filled with sophisticated robot patients that can even talk.

Zach Rideout with Ameritech says they offer flexible, advanced degree options for registered nurses nationwide who wish to complete their Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing (BSN) or their Master of Science in Nursing (MSN).

Nurses really have been heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic. This Nurse Week, which is May 6 to May 12, Ameritech has partnered with Swig to say thank you.

Nurses can go to any Utah Swig location on Thursday, May 6th, and receive a free 24oz drink or cookie.

This year they're hoping to serve 5,000 nurses with this special promotion.

For more information please visit ameritech.edu.