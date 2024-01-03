Do you wear a shower cap in the hot tub? Here's why you should!

Winter Hair means those of us living in Utah have very dry hair.

Jennifer Johnson from Pro Do Blow Dry Bar, joined us with some winter hair care tips.

HYDRATE: Hair is dry over the winter. Make sure you're using enough hydration...deep conditioner, leave in conditioner, and oil on the ends daily.

DRY SCALP: Use scrubs and serums for at home treatments. DON'T USE DANDRUFF SHAMPOO! That's for dandruff, not dry scalp.

Jennifer also suggests wearing a shower cap in the hot tub to protect from moisture and chemical smell.

And, if you have longer hair, you may notice snarls in your hair around your neckline. Jennifer says that's from scarves and coats, so just pull your hair to the front to prevent those.

During the month of January, Pro Do Blow Dry Bar is offering a scalp spa treatment add on to any blowout for $20.

Pro Do Blow Dry Bar has locations in Lehi, South Jordan & Draper. Follow them on on Instagram and find more information at prodoblowdrybar.com.