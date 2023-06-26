Do your kids dream of being astronauts? This summer camp is for them!

The Douglas Space and Science Foundation's mission is to create an environment that promotes educational achievement, goal setting, skills, and builds self-esteem in individuals of all ages.

They have just started the 2023 summer camp season. STAR (Science, Technology, Achievement, Research) Camp is northern Utah's premier space STEM camp.

Campers participate in hands-on space science classes and simulated space missions.

They'll also meet people working in the aerospace industry and visit cool aerospace sites.

Each week of camp has a different emphasis - living and working in space, planetary exploration, engineering and leadership.

STAR is a sleep-away camp, but campers do have the option to go home at night. They won't miss anything!

There are still a few openings in the remaining camps for the summer.

To learn more please visit: douglassciencecenter.org.

