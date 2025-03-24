Watch Now
The Place

Do your part on Earth Day with these locally-made totes

Stardust Bags
Here's a good way to help Mother Earth with these new reusable grocery bags made right here in Utah.
Did you know that about 1 million plastic bags are made every five minutes?

That inspired Peter Murray to start Stardust Sustainables. They make bags that are convenient and even better than plastic.

The bags fold up small, so they'll fit in your car door and they hold a lot — up to 140 pounds!

Peter says the bags won't break, even if they get wet and they have comfortable hands.

But, he says the biggest benefit of Stardust Bags are they are better for the environment.

They're made from jute fiber and are from crops that have not be fertilized or treated with pesticides.

When you're through with the bags, you can use them for compost.

You may see them at gift shops at national parks, Fresh Market and Macey's.

You can order yours at stardust.earth and type in the code "Earthlover" for free shipping.

