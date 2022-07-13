Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: Beauty treatment recommendations for each decade of life

We're told to get a colonoscopy in our 40s but what are the recommendations when it comes to beauty treatments?
Dr. Ward, Facial Plastic Surgeon Ward MD, has beauty treatment recommendations for each decade.
- 20s - Chemical peels
- 30s - IPL
- 40s - Frax treatment
- 50s - CO2
As you age it is important to upgrade to the next treatment .
If you have a question for Dr. Ward, please send your question to DocTalk@wardmd.com and for more information you can go to wardmd.com and follow them on social media @wardmd.