Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: Beauty treatment recommendations for each decade of life

In this Doc Talk with Dr. Ward, we talk about beauty treatments by the decade.
Posted at 1:28 PM, Jul 13, 2022
We're told to get a colonoscopy in our 40s but what are the recommendations when it comes to beauty treatments?

Dr. Ward, Facial Plastic Surgeon Ward MD, has beauty treatment recommendations for each decade.

  • 20s - Chemical peels
  • 30s - IPL
  • 40s - Frax treatment
  • 50s - CO2

As you age it is important to upgrade to the next treatment .

If you have a question for Dr. Ward, please send your question to DocTalk@wardmd.com and for more information you can go to wardmd.com and follow them on social media @wardmd.

