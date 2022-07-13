Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: Beauty treatment recommendations for each decade of life

We're told to get a colonoscopy in our 40s but what are the recommendations when it comes to beauty treatments?

Dr. Ward, Facial Plastic Surgeon Ward MD, has beauty treatment recommendations for each decade.

20s - Chemical peels

30s - IPL

40s - Frax treatment

50s - CO2

As you age it is important to upgrade to the next treatment .

