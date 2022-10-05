Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: Best skin treatments for the fall and winter

Doc Talk with Dr. Ward
In this week's Doc Talk with Dr. Ward we talk about treatments you should be having to get your skin ready for fall and winter.
Posted at 3:01 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 17:01:24-04

Summertime is synonymous with BBQs, pool parties, boating, and all things outside which means a lot of sun exposure.

Dr. Ward, Facial Plastic Surgeon Ward MD recommends doing your skin treatments in the fall and winter when you are in the sun far less.

Everything from chemical peels, to lasers, to an antibiotic for skin treatments all require very little sun exposure.

If you would like to find the best treatments for your skin you can book a consultation with Dr. Ward and his team.

For more information go to wardmd.com, follow them on social media @wardmd, and if you have a question for Dr. Ward, please send your question to DocTalk@wardmd.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere