Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: Body Proportions

Dr. Ward, Facial Plastic Surgeon and Dr. Kordestani, Body Plastic Surgeon, from Ward Institutejoined Jenny Hardman in studio to talk about proportions of the face and body.

Some patients want to enhance certain parts of the body and others want to decrease.

Dr. Kordestani said it's important to know that just because you have the money or think plastic surgery is right for you doesn't mean you are a good candidate.

Both Dr. Ward and Dr. Kordestani pride themselves on finding the best option for each patient... for some plastic surgery is the right fit, for others, non-surgical options are better.

