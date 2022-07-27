Watch Now
Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: Breaking Down the Stigma of Beauty Treatments 

We're breaking down the stigma surrounding plastic surgery procedures in this week's Doc Talk with Dr. Ward.
When people think about plastic surgery or medical spas, Hollywood & celebrities usually come to mind.  

Today we are breaking down the Stigma of Beauty Treatments  with Dr. Ward, Facial Plastic Surgeon Ward MD.

Dr. Ward is a firm believer that he and his team can improve lives by helping every day, ordinary people gain confidence .

For example, mothers who want to regain confidence from their younger years, fathers who have lost confidence from hair loss, and grandmothers struggling with forms of aging and want to feel pretty again.

Cosmetic treatments not only address external aesthetics but internal confidence !

If you have a question for Dr. Ward, please send your question to DocTalk@wardmd.com and for more information you can go to wardmd.com and follow them on social media @wardmd.

