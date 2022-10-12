Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: Difference between Botox and Dysport

The term Botox is often used to describe all brands however Dr. Ward, Facial Plastic Surgeon Ward MD prefer using Dysport.

They are very similar however after doing an intensive study, Dr. Ward found Dysport to have better results.

We asked Shalia Hartvigsen, with Ward MD, who makes the ideal candidate for botox/dysport and the answer is... EVERYONE!

We cleared up the myths about Botox/Dysport... is addictive Plastic look from botox its too noticeable, Too risky?

For more information go to wardmd.com, follow them on social media @wardmd, and if you have a question for Dr. Ward, please send your question to DocTalk@wardmd.com.