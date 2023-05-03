Doc Talk with Dr. Ward & Dr. Kordestani

Plastic surgery is a big decision and if you are considering it, finding the right doctors is key.

Dr. Ward, Facial Plastic Surgeon Ward MD joined us in studio to introduce Dr. Kordestani, Body Plastic Surgeon who is joining his practice.

Dr. Kordestani has been practicing medicine since 2004 and has experience in over 8,000 cases throughout his extensive career.

Together the two of them are excited to be able to offer head to toe surgical and non-surgical options for plastic surgery.

