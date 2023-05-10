Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Doc Talk with Dr. Ward & Dr. Kordestani: Body Proportions

Doc Talk with Dr. Ward
Dr. Ward, Facial Plastic Surgeon Ward MD and Dr. Kordestani, Body Plastic Surgeon, joined Jenny Hardman in studio to talk about proportions of the face and body.
Posted at 4:06 PM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 18:06:15-04

Dr. Ward, Facial Plastic Surgeon and Dr. Kordestani, Body Plastic Surgeon, joined Jenny Hardman in studio to talk about proportions of the face and body.

Some patients want to enhance certain parts of the body and others want to decrease.

Dr. Kordestani said it's important to know that just because you have the money or think plastic surgery is right for you doesn't mean you are a good candidate.

Both Dr. Ward and Dr. Kordestani pride themselves on finding the best option for each patient... for some plastic surgery is the right fit, for others, non-surgical options are better.

You can learn more or schedule a consultation at wardinstitute.com or by calling 801-513-FACE.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere