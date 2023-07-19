Doc Talk with Dr. Ward & Dr. Kordestani: Post Weight Loss – Body Procedures

Feeling confident in your own skin is an important thing for everyone!

If you are someone who has lost significant weight and are now dealing with excess skin, you may not be feeling as confident as you had hoped after your weight loss journey.

Dr. Ward, Facial Plastic Surgeon, and Dr. Kordestani, Body Plastic Surgeon at Ward Institute joined us in-studio to discuss this topic.

Dr. Kordestani explained that after significant weight loss, individuals often experience loose, sagging skin and changes in body contour. While weight loss is a tremendous achievement, these physical changes can sometimes leave individuals feeling dissatisfied or self-conscious.

Surgical procedures can help address these concerns by removing excess skin, tightening and contouring the body, and restoring a more proportional and sculpted appearance. It can be a transformative step towards achieving the desired body shape and improving overall confidence.

