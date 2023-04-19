Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: Eyelid surgery and nose surgery.

Dr. Ward is a double-board certified facial plastic surgeon with Ward MD and joined us to talk about how eyelid surgery and nose surgery can enhance your senses.

Plastic surgery can be for cosmetic reasons or "functional" reasons and in both cases it helps boost that individual's confidence.

A “functional” surgery is for reasons that affect your quality of life and in some cases insurance will pay for your surgery or at least a portion of it.

For those who have trouble breathing a nose surgery may drastically improve your sense of smell.

Some of you may have eyelids that sag lower than they should making it harder to see. This can be fixed and improve your sense of sight.

You can learn more or schedule a consultation at wardmd.com or by calling 801-513-FACE.