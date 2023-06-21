Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: Facial Contouring

Dr. Ward and Dr. Powers are Facial Plastic Surgeons and joined us to talk about facial contouring in their New Body, New You series.

Facial contouring involves a combination of surgical and non-surgical procedures aimed at enhancing the natural features of the face and creating a more balanced and harmonious appearance.

It can involve surgical procedures such as facelifts, chin/cheek/or jaw augmentation, buccal fat removal, as well as non-surgical treatments like dermal fillers and Botox.

By addressing specific concerns and reshaping facial features, facial contouring can help individuals achieve a new look that enhances their natural beauty.

For more information you can visit wardinstitute.com or call at (801) 513-3223 to schedule a consultation.

