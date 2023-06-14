Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: Form Wellness Program

If you're not comfortable at your current weight, Ward Institute wants to help.

Dr. Ward is a Facial Plastic Surgeon but he believes in feeling your best not just on the outside but also on the inside.

The Form Wellness Program is part of Ward Institute's "New Body, New You" series.

It's a medical weight loss program designed to help patients achieve their weight loss goals through a personalized, medically-supervised approach.

The program includes a comprehensive evaluation of the patient's medical history, nutritional counseling, behavioral therapy, and an exercise plan tailored to their specific needs.

The Form Wellness Program is designed to not only help patients lose weight but also to improve their overall health and well-being.

By achieving weight loss goals, patients can experience improved self-confidence, increased energy levels, and a greater sense of control over their health.

The results of the Form Wellness Program can vary depending on the individual's starting weight, lifestyle, and other factors, however, patients can expect to see significant weight loss and improvements in their overall health, such as lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

The program is designed to help patients achieve sustainable weight loss over time, rather than relying on quick-fix solutions.

The Ward MD and Form Spa team will work closely with each patient to help them achieve their weight loss goals in a safe and effective manner.

For more information you can visit wardinstitute.com or call at (801) 513-3223 to schedule a consultation.