Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: Frax Laser

Doc Talk with Dr. Ward
There are a variety of laser treatments for your skin but have you heard of the frax laser?
Posted at 1:46 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 15:46:28-05

There are a variety of laser treatments for your skin but have you heard of the frax laser?!

Dr. Ward, Facial Plastic Surgeon Ward MD, and Daphne explained that the frax laser is for those who want to look younger without surgery or dramatic changes.

You can treat sun damaged or scarred skin with this laser treatment but it does require some down time.

For more information go to wardmd.com, follow them on social media @wardmd, and if you have a question for Dr. Ward, please send your question to DocTalk@wardmd.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere