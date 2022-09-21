Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: Free consultations at anniversary event

Many kids when asked "What do you want to be when you grow up?" respond with, "doctor" but how many actually make it a reality?!

Dr. Ward, Facial Plastic Surgeon with Ward MD and Dr. Iorio, Fellow with Ward MD made it a reality.

Dr. Iorio will be doing her fellowship with Dr. Ward for the next year and together they are part of the Ward MD team dedicated to facial plastic surgery.

For those of you considering plastic surgery or just wanting to find the right doctor for Botox injections, filler, and more, you can meet Dr. Ward and Dr. Iorio at their upcoming anniversary event and get a free consultation.

They will be offering free consultations October 3rd - 7th for facial plastic surgery, body plastic surgery, dermatology, and spa.

For more information you can go to wardmd.com. follow them on social media @wardmd and if you have a question for Dr. Ward, please send your question to DocTalk@wardmd.com.