Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: Functional Nasal Surgery

In this week's Doc Talk with Dr. Ward, we talk about Functional Nasal Surgery.
Posted at 1:50 PM, Aug 24, 2022
The main function of the nose is to breathe but that doesn't happen as easily for some as it does for others.

Dr. Ward, Facial Plastic Surgeon Ward MD explained that many notice if they aren't breathing right while others might not have a clue they lack getting the oxygen their body needs.

This can be fixed with Functional Nasal Surgery and bonus those who are wanting a nose job at the same time can get one.

For more information you can go to wardmd.com. follow them on social media @wardmd and if you have a question for Dr. Ward, please send your question to DocTalk@wardmd.com.

