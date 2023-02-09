Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: Get your summer body

It's so cold outside right now summer feels far away but we all know it will be here before we know it!

That means it's time to get our bodies ready for summer.

Dr. Ward, Facial Plastic Surgeon Ward MD, explained that it's important to focus on your summer body in February because if you wait until it gets warmer, it might be too late.

Most surgical procedures require a certain amount of recovery time, and non-surgical options like CoolSculpting and FormSculpt require multiple treatments to achieve optimal results

By starting the preparation process in February, you can ensure that you are fully ready and confident when the summer season arrives.

The most popular surgical options are facial contouring, chin liposuction, body liposuction, and tummy tucks. These procedures can help achieve a more defined and toned look that can make you feel more confident in your summer body.

Non-surgical options, such as CoolSculpting, FormSculpt, and laser hair removal, are also popular choices for getting summer-ready. CoolSculpting uses cooling technology to freeze and eliminate fat cells. FormSculpt is a non-invasive body contouring treatment that uses high-intensity electromagnetic energy to build muscle and reduce fat. Laser hair removal uses laser technology to remove unwanted hair and achieve a smoother, hair-free skin.

You can learn more or schedule a consultation at wardmd.com or by calling 801-513-FACE.

