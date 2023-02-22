Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: Getting Ready for Summer

Over the past two weeks, we've talked with Dr. Ward about various options for getting your body summer-ready. Today we talked about surgical body treatment options.

Dr. Ward is a Facial Plastic Surgeon Ward MD and is excited to have Dr. Kordestani, Body Plastic Surgeon, join his team end of February.

Popular surgical body treatment options include body liposuction, tummy tucks, and the newer "Liposuction 360" surgery.

Body liposuction involves removing excess fat from specific areas of the body, such as the abdomen, hips, and thighs, to create a more toned and contoured appearance.

A tummy tuck, or abdominoplasty, is a procedure that tightens and smooths the abdominal area, often after weight loss or pregnancy.

Liposuction 360 is a new and innovative procedure that involves liposuction on multiple areas of the body, including the abdomen, waist, hips, and back, for a full-body contouring experience.

