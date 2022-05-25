Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: How the sun affects the aging process

One of the quickest ways to age your skin is too much sun exposure.

Dr. Ward, Facial Plastic Surgeon Ward MD, explained that the radiation that comes from the sun has visible light as well as invisible light. The invisible light radiation has a higher frequency than visible light and is called ultraviolet. The two types of ultraviolet rays that we all need to worry about are UVA and UVB.

Short term, these rays can cause damage for the skin like a sunburn, Long-term, they cause pigment formation, change the structure of the skin leading to wrinkles, and damage the DNA in the cells of our skin, which can lead to cancer development.

The best treatment is, of course, prevention, but there are many things that can be done to treat the skin:

1. If you’re worried about cancer, the CO2 laser has been proven to treat pre-cancerous spots from turning into cancerous spots. In addition, the CO2 laser helps tighten the skin and treat fine lines and wrinkles. There’s nothing better than CO2 laser, but the recovery is also pretty substantial.

2. Treatments like pico lasers, intense pulsed light, and lasers that target red or brown spots. These lasers work differently than others by delivering a short, quick blast of laser energy that disrupts the pigment in the skin and allows your body to remove the pigment as it heals. The recovery time to shorter and the effects are amazing. These lasers can even be used for tattoo removal.

