Dr. Ward is a Facial Plastic Surgeon Ward MD and joined us to talk about how plastic surgery can improve some of your senses.

For those who have trouble breathing a nose surgery may drastically improve your sense of smell.

Some of you may have eyelids that sag lower than they should making it harder to see. This can be fixed and improve your sense of sight.

You can learn more or schedule a consultation at wardmd.com or by calling 801-513-FACE.