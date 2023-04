Plastic Surgery is becoming more and more common and also talked about more openly.

Dr. Ward is a Facial Plastic Surgeon Ward MD joins us every week to talk about how plastic surgery can boost your confidence.

If you have considered it, you can contact Ward MD to start the conversation and see if it's right for you.

For some people, surgery is a good option and for others a non-surgical option may be best.

You can learn more or schedule a consultation at wardmd.com or by calling 801-513-FACE.