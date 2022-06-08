Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: Looking your best for the summer

Summer is here and that means less layers and bathing suits.

When it comes to looking your best it's all about how you feel in your own skin.

If you aren't comfortable, Dr. Ward, Facial Plastic Surgeon Ward MD, is a firm believer in giving you that confidence so you do feel confident.

There are various teatments you can do at Form Spa to help you feel more confident:

Coolsculpting/FormSculptEM combo

Laser Hair Removal

Fillers and Biostimulators

Botox/Dysport



We asked for your viewer questions and Dr. Ward is here to answer them.

Question 1: What treatments can and cannot be done during the summer? - Briana

Dr. Ward's answer: Certain laser treatments are better to do in the winter since you can cover them up more but realistically we get sun exposure year-round.

Question 2: Is it true that if I use the same skincare product daily that over time it will stop working for me? - Shelley

Dr. Ward's answer: That is simply not true and if you find a product you like, keep using it!

If you have a question for Dr. Ward, please send your question to DocTalk@wardmd.com and for more information you can go to wardmd.com and follow them on social media @wardmd.