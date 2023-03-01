Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: Non-Surgical Options for Getting Ready for Summer

Spring is less than one month away and summer is right around the corner which means it's time now to get the body you want.

In the summer months we are wearing less layers and often at the lake or the pool.

Dr. Ward, Facial Plastic Surgeon, Ward MD is also an expert in non-surgical treatments and he joined Jenny Hardman to explain those options.

Three popular non-surgical options for getting summer-ready include: CoolSculpting, FormSculpt, and laser hair removal.

CoolSculpting is a fat-freezing procedure that eliminates stubborn fat without the need for surgery.

FormSculpt is a non-invasive body-sculpting treatment that uses high-intensity electromagnetic energy to tone and build muscle.

Laser hair removal is a quick and effective way to get rid of unwanted hair, leaving you with smooth, hair-free skin.

Ward MD's new wellness program is designed to help their patients achieve their ultimate summer body goals.

The program includes a monthly doctor appointment to discuss hormones, exercise, and diet, and regular visits with our nursing staff for hormone replacement, weight loss injections, B12 shots, and FormSculpt treatments.

The program is customized to each patient's individual goals and is designed to provide a comprehensive approach to wellness and body contouring.

You can learn more or schedule a consultation at wardmd.com or by calling 801-513-FACE.