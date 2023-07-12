Watch Now
Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: Patient Experience with Gail Nichol

Doc Talk with Dr. Ward
A Ward Institute patient tells us how she went from the picture on the left to the picture on the right.
Posted at 1:32 PM, Jul 12, 2023
If you're not comfortable with parts of your face and body, Ward Institute wants to help.

Dr. Ward is a Facial Plastic Surgeon and believes in feeling your best on the outside which translates to the inside.

Gail Nichol, Ward Institute patient, joined us in studio to share about her plastic surgery experience and why she now feels like her outward appearance matches her inner age.

Gail underwent an upper and lower blepharoplasty, facelift, brow lift, neck lift, lip lift, and ear pinning.

She says, "I go places without makeup now," because she feels so confident and comfortable with her face.

If you are considering plastic surgery you can visit wardinstitute.com or call at (801) 513-3223 to schedule a consultation.

