Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: People get plastic surgery to FEEL better

Most people assume people get plastic surgery to LOOK BETTER but Dr. Ward, Facial Plastic Surgeon Ward MD, believes that most people get it NOT to LOOK BETTER, but to FEEL BETTER.

Whatever your reasoning might be, if you are self-conscious about and area of your face, plastic surgery can give you that confidence you are lacking.

Q&A with Dr. Ward:

Question 1: Will a face lift make me look unrecognizable? - Tracey

Dr. Ward's answer: He doesn't even like the word face lift because in years past it has been known to make people not look like themselves. Now there are better ways to get a more natural look that make you feel like a better version of yourself.

Question 2: At what age should you start a skin care routine? - Mia

Dr. Ward's answer: Yesterday! If you haven't already started, start now. You are never too young to start your skin care routine.

If you have a question for Dr. Ward, please send your question to DocTalk@wardmd.com and for more information you can go to wardmd.com and follow them on social media @wardmd.