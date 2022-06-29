Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: People get plastic surgery to FEEL better

In this week's Doc Talk with Dr. Ward, he says people get plastic surgery to FEEL better.
Posted at 2:19 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 16:19:50-04

Most people assume people get plastic surgery to LOOK BETTER but Dr. Ward, Facial Plastic Surgeon Ward MD, believes that most people get it NOT to LOOK BETTER, but to FEEL BETTER.

Whatever your reasoning might be, if you are self-conscious about and area of your face, plastic surgery can give you that confidence you are lacking.

Q&A with Dr. Ward:

Question 1: Will a face lift make me look unrecognizable? - Tracey  

Dr. Ward's answer: He doesn't even like the word face lift because in years past it has been known to make people not look like themselves. Now there are better ways to get a more natural look that make you feel like a better version of yourself.

Question 2: At what age should you start a skin care routine? - Mia 

Dr. Ward's answer: Yesterday! If you haven't already started, start now. You are never too young to start your skin care routine.

If you have a question for Dr. Ward, please send your question to DocTalk@wardmd.com and for more information you can go to wardmd.com and follow them on social media @wardmd.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere