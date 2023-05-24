Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: Plastic Surgery correcting face and body proportions

Doc Talk with Dr. Ward
The first place people see when they look at you is your face, and specifically your eyes.
Posted at 2:47 PM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 16:47:17-04

Confidence is something that everyone struggles with at one point or another in their life.

Dr. P. Daniel Ward, Facial Plastic Surgeon at Ward Institute, is a big believer that plastic surgery as well as non-surgical options can boost your confidence, especially if your proportions don't feel right to you.

If you have considered it, you can contact him to start the conversation and see if surgical or non-surgical treatments are right for you.

You can learn more or schedule a consultation at wardinstitute.comor by calling 801-513-FACE.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere