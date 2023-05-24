Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: Plastic Surgery correcting face and body proportions

Confidence is something that everyone struggles with at one point or another in their life.

Dr. P. Daniel Ward, Facial Plastic Surgeon at Ward Institute, is a big believer that plastic surgery as well as non-surgical options can boost your confidence, especially if your proportions don't feel right to you.

If you have considered it, you can contact him to start the conversation and see if surgical or non-surgical treatments are right for you.

You can learn more or schedule a consultation at wardinstitute.comor by calling 801-513-FACE.