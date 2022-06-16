Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: Plastic Surgery today vs years past

Plastic Surgery today is very different from years past and picking the right surgeon important .

Dr. Ward, Facial Plastic Surgeon Ward MD believes that whether you are choosing to do Botox, fillers, laser treatments, surgical treatments you need to do what's right for you and will make you feel most confident.

In recent years that have been a lot of advances when it comes to Rhinoplasty, Facelift, fat grafting, eyelids, etc.

Each week Dr. Ward likes answering your viewer questions:

Question 1: Will Botox make me look fake? - Natalie

Dr. Ward's answer: No it won't, not as long as you don't over do it.

