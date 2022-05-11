Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: Signs of Skin Cancer

The doc is in and did you know that one of the really cool things about the human body is that it is constantly looking to remove any sort of cancers developing.

Dr. Ward, Facial Plastic Surgeon, explained to Jenny Hardman that there are several different types of ultraviolet radiation. These ultraviolet rays can even penetrate through clouds, windows, etc. so it's very important that everyone wears a good, strong sunblock every single day.

When checking for skin cancer remember ABCD which stands for Asymmetry, Border changes , Color changes, Diameter (size) changes, bleeding, etc.

Dr. Ward shared three tips that will help you get the best sunblock:

Make sure the sunblock has UV-A and UV-B protection.

Look for Zinc Oxide or Titanium Dioxide on the label.

Make sure that you like how it feels on your skin. If you don’t like it, you won’t wear it!

For more information you can go to wardmd.com and follow them on social media @wardmd.