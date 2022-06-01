Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: Top plastic surgery myths

There are a lot of myths when it comes to plastic surgery.

Dr. Ward, Facial Plastic Surgeon Ward MD, said a few of the most common are:

Myth #1 Plastic surgery is just for women

Myth #2 We cannot do anything about how we age

Myth #3 You don't need anti-aging treatments until the first signs of aging

Myth #4 Aesthetic treatments make me look unnatural

Plastic surgery is definitely NOT just for woman! It's for anyone who wants it and it's all about giving that person CONFIDENCE!

You most certainly can do things to help how you age. Taking care of yourself is of course at the top but for those things that are out of your control Dr. Ward and his team are here to help.

Start using anti-aging treatments TODAY if you aren't already. Starting them sooner than later will slow the aging process.

Dr. Ward prides himself on not changing the person when it comes to plastic surgery. He doesn't want you to look unnatural and his goal is to give you more confidence.

