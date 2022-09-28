Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: Ward MD 6th anniversary event

Ward MD and Form Derm Spa are excited to celebrate their 6th anniversary and you are invited to join.

The party starts on October 3rd at their Cottonwood Heights location and kicks off the week of celebrations and giveaways.

For the 6-Year Anniversary Event they will be giving away $45,000 in products and treatments! You can win things like laser hair removal, Botox for a year, RX Skincare products, and so much more!

They will be offering free consultations October 3rd - 7th for facial plastic surgery, body plastic surgery, dermatology, and spa.

For more information you can go to wardmd.com. follow them on social media @wardmd and if you have a question for Dr. Ward, please send your question to DocTalk@wardmd.com.