Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: What is a fellowship

Dr. Ward, is an internationally recognized Facial Plastic Surgeon with Ward MD and today he introduced us to his new fellow, Dr. Iorio.

We often hear of college grads doing their residency to become a doctor but not as often do we hear about a fellowship.

Dr. Iorio has chosen to not only complete all her schooling and residency but also a fellowship where she will be working along side Dr. Ward for the next year.

Dr. Ward and Dr. Iorio together will create an incredible team dedicated to facial plastic surgery.

If you've always wanted to fix your nose, your eyelids, get botox, etc. now is your chance to meet the Ward MD team at their upcoming anniversary event and get a free consultation.

They will be offering free consultations October 3rd - 7th for facial plastic surgery, body plastic surgery, dermatology, and spa.

For more information you can go to wardmd.com. follow them on social media @wardmd and if you have a question for Dr. Ward, please send your question to DocTalk@wardmd.com.