Doc Talk with Dr. Ward: Why you should invest in your skin

Doc Talk with Dr. Ward
In this week's Doc Talk with Dr. Ward we talk about the importance of spending money on your skincare.
Posted at 1:23 PM, Oct 19, 2022
How many clothes are in your closet and how much money have you spent on them?

We often have no problem spending money on clothes, our house, cars, boats, etc. but when it comes time to invest in ourselves and our skin $100 seems like too much.

Dr. Ward, Facial Plastic Surgeon Ward MD explained to Jenny Hardman why everyone should be taking care of their skin and if you haven't been great about it, start NOW!

Don't forget, your skin is your largest organ and a very important one.

For more information go to wardmd.com, follow them on social media @wardmd, and if you have a question for Dr. Ward, please send your question to DocTalk@wardmd.com.

