Doctors are warning about a weight loss trend on social media

You've probably seen the videos on social media of people promoting Ozempic, a type 2 diabetes drug, for weight loss.

Because of the trend, the drug is hard to find, even for people with diabetes.

On the CDC’s website, Ozempic is listed as “currently in shortage.”

For the diabetics who can't find their medication, it can be a problem. If left untreated, diabetes can affect the eyes, the kidneys, and the heart.

The drugs themselves could have other side effects beyond weight loss. That’s why experts say it is important to talk to your doctor about buying a medication off-label—that is, purchasing it to treat a condition different than what it’s meant to be used for.

