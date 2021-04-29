Does poor car maintenance lead to accidents? Yes and these may be the top 2 culprits!

There's much to worry about to be a safe driver. Keeping the speed limit, never driving under the influence, and keeping eyes on the road is so important, but what about not maintaining your vehicle?

Car maintenance a serious and often overlooked issue. Studies done by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) show an average of 45,000 accidents per year are caused by a vehicle malfunction, many of those because of poor maintenance on the owners part.

So what are the key car maintenance issues that are the most dangerous? We turned to the expert, Personal Injury Attorney Craig Swapp.

The biggest culprit is worn out or improperly inflated tires.

The NHTSA estimates that 35% of accidents caused by cars in disrepair happen due to bad tires. Swapp gives the following tips for drivers to ensure their tires won't cause an accident:

1. If you've had tires for more than 5 years get them checked.

2. Know the correct PSI (find in owner's manual) and check tire pressure monthly.

3. Every 3 months check the tread of your tires. Tire specialists recommend the "penny method" by placing a penny head first into the grooves across the tire, if you can still see the top of Lincoln's head, it's time for new tires.

Swapp says oil changes are also important to keep up on. You don't want to go too long in-between changes or you could have serious engine problems. That means changing the oil every 3,000 to 5,000 miles whether you think your car needs it or not.

