Does your smart phone make you feel dumb?

If your smart phone makes you feel dumb, you're not alone. But, there are some features that can make them easier in this week's Booming Forward.
Posted at 1:29 PM, Feb 15, 2022
Smart phones seem like the dominant form of communication for the future.

But, as we age, they can make us feel dumb.

But in this Booming Forward story brought to us by Optum, we learn about features available on Android and iPhones that can make them easier for seniors to use.

As we age, we lose dexterity in our fingers, as well as our eyesight decreases, so the more you can rely on your digital assistant, the better. I-O-S uses SIRI, while it's "Hey Google" for Android phones.

The assistant can handle most tasks like "send a text message", "create a list" or even "call your doctor".

Next, accessibility options - they help the vision and hearing impaired. You can increase the font size, and have your smart phone read content to you with the "select to speak" on Android or "speak selection" on the iPhone.

Finally, take advantage of a free app called Medical ID. It's accessible without a password, so in an emergency, first responders can access your phone to reach a loved one.

