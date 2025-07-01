Dog Training isn't just about "Sit" & "Stay"

Dog training isn't just teaching your best friend to "Sit" or "Stay". Myhriah Young, Area Marketing Manager for Dogtopia, says a well-trained dog is more confident happy and fulfilled. It can even strengthen the bond between you and your dog.

Shauna Lake visited to learn more about dog training at Dogtopia of Holladay. They offer a Woof Pack Academy which is small-group training led by their in-house Health & Behavior Specialist, Hannae Wright.

Hannae says, "From crate comfort to agility tunnels, each four-week course is designed to help your dog grow in confidence, focus and joy, without overwhelming you at home."

Here are some tips to look for in a quality program:



Small class sizes and individual attention

Positive reinforcement and play-based learning

A mix of physical and mental challenges

A trainer who understands your dog's unique personality

Structured training should be part of your pup's regular routine, not a last resort. What looks like disobedience can be a sign that your dog's mental or physical needs aren't being met.

You can learn more at Dogtopia.com.