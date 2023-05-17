Dogs helping conservation efforts at Utah's Hogle Zoo

The Canine Champions for Conservation dog program at Utah's Hogle Zoo launches in May.

FOX13's Morgan Saxton met up with professional dog trainers Kara Leann and Bryan Arney in the Wildlife Theater.

For the second year in a row, guests will learn about how dogs help conservation efforts in the wild with natural behaviors like smelling, tracking, and identifying.

"Our dogs will run, jump, spin," said Bryan, "and a few that will almost fly."

Today, there are 350 different breeds of domesticated dogs ranging in size from tiny Chihuahuas to Great Danes. Working with each breed requires a partnership and trust between a person and the dog, no matter the job or activity.

Twenty-one dogs are rotated throughout the day, so guests will get to experience something new at every show.

The 'High Jump' is one defense mechanism dogs are taught to help protect an animal from a predator or poacher; jumping on or over something on command is critical. Dogs will show how well they can jump during the high jump challenge.

Scent detection is also a crucial competent. Conservationists are using this ability to track wildlife in many ways. During the show at the zoo, dogs will locate a scent in one of the boxes along the back wall to show the audience how this works.

Canine Champions for Conservation program runs May 19 through early September. Guests can see the dog program in Wildlife Theater everyday (except Tuesdays) at 11AM, 1PM, and 3PM.

Exclusively on Tuesdays, the Bug Show at Utah’s Hogle Zoo will delight and educate guests of all ages about the importance of bugs in the animal kingdom. Shows will begin on Tuesday, May 30 and run through Labor Day weekend.

Canine Champions for Conservation is included with general admission or a zoo membership.

Online tickets at $2 cheaper, but you can also buy at the gate same day.



For more information, go to hoglezoo.org/daily-programs and follow Utah’s HogleZoo on Instagram and Facebook to see daily schedules, including keeper chats, animal demonstrations and upcoming events.

