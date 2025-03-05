Watch Now
Dogtopia can help fur babies adjust to their new homes

Dogtopia's 3-3-3 Rule
(The Place Advertiser) - Jenny talks to a new dog mom who visited Dogtopia three times before she was ready to adopt.
When you adopt a dog, you expect a transition period to get them used to their new surroundings.

Dogtopia can help with their 3-3-3 Rule.

Jenny Hardman went to Dogtopia in Holladay to learn more about it.

Myhriah Young, Area Marketing Manager for Dogtopia, says the 3-3-3 Rule guides pet parents through the first 3 days to compress, 3 weeks to learn your routine and 3 months to feel at home, post-adoption.

Dog Mom Jane Dower can attest to the success of that rule — she visited Dogtopia of Holladay three times before she decided she was ready to adopt Moana.

Dogtopia partners with local businesses like Healthy Hemp Pet Co., to provide relief for anxious dogs.

They'll also help with training and enrichment activities throughout your dog's life.

Go to dogtopia.com/holladay to sign up for a Meet & Greet today!

