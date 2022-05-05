Dominion Energy at the One Utah Summit

Utah continues to grow at a fast rate and many Utah companies are coming together at the One Utah Summit to share how they are impacting Utah's economy.

Steven Ridge, Vice President & General Manager - Western Gas Distribution at Dominion Energy explained that Dominion Energy is responsible for the safe delivery of affordable and sustainable natural gas to over 1.1 million customers in Utah, Wyoming, and Idaho.

The One Utah Summit was previously known as the Utah Economic Summit, it’s an economic summit, an energy summit, and a global forum all rolled into one.

Gov. Cox hosts this summit twice a year to convene Utah’s leaders and discuss challenges and opportunities, and celebrate successes

It's a day all about collaboration, connection and networking with like-minded business leaders.

Tickets are sold out but don't worry because this is a bi-annual event and the next summit takes place in Southern Utah in the Fall.

After the Northern Utah Summit takes place on May 10, 2022 info will be posted online.

Learn more at OneUtahSummit.com