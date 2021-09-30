Donate plasma and help save a life

SALT LAKE CITY — Grifols is a global health-care company with a track record of more than 100 years and a recognized leader in the development and production of plasma-derived medicines.

With a network of more than 290 centers including centers in Utah and Nevada under the names of Biomat USA and Talecris Plasma Resources, Grifols is working hard to help patients in need, but they can't do it without you.

International Plasma Awareness week is October 4-8, and Grifols is hoping you will step up and donate. Donation Requirements are as follows:

Age 18-69 years old

Weigh at least 110 lbs.

Be in good general health

If you meet these requirements, please consider donating and know that your donation will go to help save lives and improve the quality of life for thousands of people. Grifols will also compensate you for your donations.

Grifols is following all COVID-19 safety protocols to keep patients safe while donating and when you do show up to the donation sight, make sure you are well rested, hydrated, and fed.

For more information on donation, visit grifolsplasma.com.

