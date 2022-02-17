Donny Osmond chats with The Good Dish, and a recipe for Blender Cake

If you love food, good recipes, & fun you will love The Good Dish weekdays on Fox 13 at 2pm.

Not only is the show packed with good recipes and fun but also celebrities and Friday, February 18th, Utah's own, Donny Osmond is chatting with one of the show's hosts, Daphne Oz all about his food habits, why he recently decided to go vegan, and of course his career.

Daphne Oz joined Jenny to share an easy cake recipe you can make in the blender and bonus you don't need any fancy appliances.

The Dish's Chocolate Blender Cake

6 oz Bittersweet chocolate

1 cup Unsalted butter

1/2 tsp Baking soda

1/2 tsp Baking powder

1/2 tsp Kosher salt

1 1/2 cups Almond flour

4 Large eggs

1 tbsp Granulated sugar

1 (14 oz) can (14 oz) Sweetened condensed milk

1 tsp Vanilla extract

1/4 cup Boiling water

Whipped cream (for topping)

powdered sugar (for dusting)

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Place the chocolate and the butter in a microwave safe bowl and heat 30 seconds at a time to melt, stirring often.

Combine the almond flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda and set aside.

Place the eggs, sugar, sweetened condensed milk, and vanilla in the blender and blend until combined and frothy, about 2 minutes.

Slowly add the (warm, but not hot) melted chocolate and butter while the motor is running. Turn the motor off and add the flour mixture and mix on low speed until just combined. Add the hot water and blend one last time.

Place the mixture in a greased 9-inch spring form pan and into the oven. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Let cool and serve with a dusting of powdered sugar and some whipped cream.

Servings: 10

