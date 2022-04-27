Donor Remembrance Day honors those who have given or received the gift of life

Utah's celebration of National Donate Life Month culminates with Donor Remembrance Day on April 30, 2022.

It will take place at the Celebration of Life Monument at 297 East 500 South in Salt Lake City from 10am to 2pm that day.

Donor Remembrance Day is a time to focus on all types of donation and to appreciate donors and loved ones who have given or received the gift of life.

All who have been touched in any way by donation are invited to the event. Festivities include a memorial garden, chalk art, a ladybug release at 11am, rock painting, music, a free food truck, and an opportunity to remember all whose names appear on the memorial wall.

There are more than 100,000 people still waiting for a donation, so everyone should consider participating on the YesUtah.org registry.