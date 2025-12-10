DonorConnect is creating a Foundation to engage with the community on a deeper level

DonorConnect is a non-profit organization that bridges organ, tissue and eye donors with transplant recipients.

Now, DonorConnect is establishing the DonorConnect Foundation, a philanthropic arm of the organization, to amplify their work and engage with the community on a deeper level.

We talked with Program Director Franny Johnson and Executive Director Chuck Zollinger about how people can get involved with the Foundation.

Volunteers with DonorConnect help inspire the community about organ and tissue donation through special projects, health fairs and other large events.

DonorConnect is planning for a new facility in Murray. This state-of-the-art building will provide a new community center and an outside plaza for reflection.

If you'd like to get involved, visit donorconnect.life.

And, if you'd like to become an organ and tissue donor, sign up at YesUtah.org.