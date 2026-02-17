DonorConnect provides services to families who've lost loved ones

DonorConnect not only facilitates organ, tissue and eye donation, they also provide services to families who've lost loved ones.

Sammy Facer lost her father and experienced the support of DonorConnect firsthand. She then wen on to pursue a career with them.

Monica West, Associate Director of Donor Family Services, says they support families through their grief, even if their loved one doesn't end up being a donor.

They aim to provide all donor families with exceptional support, a compassionate experience, and answers for all things related to donation and bereavement, even if their loved one doesn't end up being a donor.

DonorConnect continues support through honor walks, support groups, events, keepsakes and continued outreach.

They even facilitate meetings between donor families and recipients.

You can learn more at donorconnect.life.